Thursday, November 18, 2021  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years tomorrow

It'll be the last lunar eclipses of 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Source: NASA

If you happen to gaze at the night sky between Thursday and Friday, you might be able to view the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. 

Lunar eclipses happens when Earth comes between the sun and the moon and its shadow is cast on the moon.

However, in partial lunar eclipses, the moon is not completely covered in Earth’s shadow. Partial eclipses occur more frequently than total lunar eclipses. 

According NASA, this partial eclipse will last for over 3 hours and 28 minutes. In comparison, the longest total eclipse of the century, which happened in 2018, lasted nearly an hour and 43 minutes. 

Where to watch it? 

Darker areas indicate the regions where partial lunar eclipse will be most visible. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Unfortunately, the eclipse won’t be visible to sky gazers in Pakistan. 

It will be most clearly visible to people watching the sky in the Americas, Australia, Eastern Asia and the Pacific region.   

People won’t need any special glasses to view this partial lunar eclipses. It can be seen with a naked eye if you happen to be in the region where the weather is clear and the moon is above the horizon. 

This will also be the last lunar eclipses of 2021.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lunar Eclipse
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
lunar eclipses, lunar eclipse, longest partial lunar eclipses, how to see lunar eclipses, where to see lunar eclipse, can lunar eclipse be seen in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years tomorrow
Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years tomorrow
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.