British consul-general converts to Islam in Saudi Arabia

The British consul-general to Jeddah has embraced Islam and changed his name to Seif Usher. He broke the news on Twitter earlier this week.

A picture of Usher standing in the courtyard of Masjid Al Nabawi in Madina has been doing rounds of social media. In a tweet, the consul-general said: “I am very happy to return to my favorite city – Madina – and perform the Fajr prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque.”

أنا سعيد جدًا بالعودة إلى مدينتي المفضلة – المدينة المنورة – وصلاة الفجر في المسجد النبوي 🙏🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/DFdxJUrAaS — Seif Usher سيف اشر (@seifusher) November 10, 2021

Usher added that he’s looking forward to the return of British Muslims to Madina. “There were over 100,000 visitors each year (before the Covid crisis). I am sure that this number will increase as the wonderful development of facilities and infrastructure continues in the Kingdom.”

Usher is not the first British diplomat to convert to Islam. Earlier, British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis embraced Islam and performed Hajj in 2016.

“I have converted to Islam after being in Muslim societies for 30 years, and right before getting married to Huda,” Collis told Arab News.