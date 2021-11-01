Ahmad Massoud is in Tajikistan, says spokesperson

Leader of the Afghan National Resistance Front Ahmad Massoud is in Tajikistan, former deputy governor of Panjshir province Kabir Wasik said on Monday.

“Ahmad Massoud is currently in Tajikistan, but sometimes he visits Afghanistan to meet with resistance units in other regions of the country,” Wasik told Tass news agency.

According to Wasik, Ahmad Massoud is trying to seek the support of various countries for countering the Taliban.

“Massoud strives to convince the countries in the region and the entire global community to fight the Taliban. He travels to different states to draw attention [to the National Resistance Front] and gain support,” the spokesman for the Afghan resistance front said.

He pointed out that the national resistance maintained good relations with Tajikistan, which “had been providing substantial assistance to the Afghan people in the fight against the Taliban”.

Meanwhile, the National Resistance Front is gearing up to resume its fight against the Taliban regime, spokesman for the resistance groups, Kabir Wasiq said.

“The Taliban militants are, indeed, controlling government institutions in Panjshir and the province’s roads. However, units of resistance fighters are being set up in high-mountainous terrain and other separate districts of the Panjshir Gorge, and they will soon resume fighting against Taliban terrorist groups,” the spokesman said.

After the fall of the Panjshir Valley, Massoud had declared that the anti-Taliban resistance would continue its fight. Ali Maysam Nazari, the Front’s spokesman, had later said that the resistance was switching to guerrilla warfare tactics.

