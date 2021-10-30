US Senate vote to tighten restrictions on Huawei, ZTE

The US Senate voted unanimously on Thursday to approve legislation to prevent firms such as Huawei Technologies Company Ltd or ZTE Corporation that are deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licenses from US regulators.

The Secure Equipment Act, the latest effort by the US government to crack down on Chinese telecom and tech companies, was approved last week by the US House on a 420-4 vote, and now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.

“Chinese state-directed companies like Huawei and ZTE are known national security threats and have no place in our telecommunications network,” Republican Senator Marco Rubio said. The measure would prohibit the Federal Communications Commission or FCC from reviewing or issuing new equipment licenses to companies on the FCC’s ‘Covered Equipment or Services List’.

In March, the FCC designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting US communications networks.

The affected companies included the previously designated Huawei and ZTE, as well as Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. On Tuesday, the FCC voted to revoke the authorization for China Telecom’s US subsidiary to operate in the US, citing national security concerns.