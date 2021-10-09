Saturday, October 9, 2021  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

US nuclear submarine damaged after hitting deep water object

Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut returns to Guam

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter/ US Pacific Fleet

A US nuclear submarine was damaged and some crew members were injured when it “struck an unknown object” while operating at depth a week ago in one of the most sensitive bodies of water on the planet, the South China Sea.

The US Navy confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, struck the unidentified object on October 2, “while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The submarine is returning to port in US 7th Fleet, a US Pacific Fleet spokesman told USNI News..

“The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of October 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. The safety of the crew remains the Navy’s top priority. There are no life-threatening injuries,” Capt Bill Clinton said.

“The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut’s nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational. The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed. The US Navy has not requested assistance. The incident will be investigated.”

The collision comes amid escalating tensions in the region, and the same weekend that the US and UK aircraft carriers conducted military exercises with Japan and Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand just north of Taiwan.

US Navy officials told the Washington Post they did not believe that China caused the collision and that the vessel was monitored by other US vessels in the region as it moved to Guam.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China US
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Blast targets mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz, at least 50 killed
Blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz, at least 50 killed
Taliban may attend October 20 talks on Afghanistan in Moscow
Taliban may attend October 20 talks on Afghanistan in Moscow
Tata group regains Air India control after 68 years
Tata group regains Air India control after 68 years
US nuclear submarine damaged after hitting deep water object
US nuclear submarine damaged after hitting deep water object
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.