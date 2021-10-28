Thursday, October 28, 2021  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

US issues first passport with ‘X’ gender

State Department now allows citizens to select gender on passports

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

The State Department has allowed US passport holders to select their gender on passports. Photo: AFP

The United States on Wednesday announced its first passport with “X” for gender, a landmark step for people outside the binary male or female categories. The State Department said it had issued a first passport with “X” for gender and would make the option routinely available by early 2022 both for passports and birth certificates of Americans abroad.

“I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State’s commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people — including LGBTQI+ persons,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had promised to address the issue in June but said that there were technological hurdles that needed to be addressed.

Under Blinken, the State Department has also allowed US passport holders to select their gender on passports.

Previously, Americans required medical certification if they sought to mark a gender on their passports different than on their birth certificates or other documents.

At least 11 other countries already have an “X” or “other” option for passports, according to the Employers Network for Equality and Inclusion, a London-based advocacy group.

The countries include Canada, Germany and Argentina as well as India, Nepal and Pakistan, a legacy of South Asia’s historic concept of “hijra” intersex or transgender people.

The State Department made the announcement on the week of Intersex Awareness Day as it vowed to support people who face discrimination over their gender identity.

President Joe Biden has promised to make advocacy of LGBTQ rights a top priority of his administration.

It is a major shift from the previous administration of Donald Trump, during which Blinken’s predecessor Mike Pompeo barred US embassies from flying rainbow Pride flags.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pictures of Afghan army chief at refugee camp go viral
Pictures of Afghan army chief at refugee camp go viral
India test-fires surface-to-surface ballistic Agni-5 missile
India test-fires surface-to-surface ballistic Agni-5 missile
FCC bars China Telecom from providing services in US
FCC bars China Telecom from providing services in US
China, Afghan Taliban agree closer interaction
China, Afghan Taliban agree closer interaction
ILO: Covid-19 impact on employment worse than expected
ILO: Covid-19 impact on employment worse than expected
US issues first passport with 'X' gender
US issues first passport with ‘X’ gender
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.