Taliban may attend October 20 talks on Afghanistan in Moscow

Representatives of the Taliban will be invited to attend an international talk on Afghanistan to be hosted by Russia on October 20, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Thursday.

The talks will be held just a few days after the G20 Summit on Afghanistan that will be held on October 12.

Responding to a question about the brewing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Kabulove said that Moscow would send aid to Kabul but the details in this regard had not been set.

Earlier, a team of Taliban visited Moscow in July too.

He, however, did not provide further details in this regard.

Moscow had hosted an international conference on Afghanistan in March this year at which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the then-warring Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence. It also called on the Taliban not to launch any offensives in the spring and summer.

In the wake of the Taliban takeover, Moscow has held military exercises in Tajikistan and bolstered its hardware at its military base there.

Putin on Thursday also talked with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon on the phone in which both leaders discussed the security situation surrounding the latest developments in Afghanistan.