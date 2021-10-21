Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
Taliban lauds suicide bombers, offers aid to families

Sirajuddin Haqqani calls them ‘heroes of Islam’

Posted: Oct 20, 2021
Photo: Twitter/ Qari Saeed Khosty

Taliban hosted an event on Monday for male relatives of suicide bombers in a luxury hotel in Kabul. The acting government called them “heroes of Islam” and handed over cash and land to their families.

The event was in the memory of bombers who killed themselves in their service against officials of the previous government and its Western allies.

According to Taliban spokesperson Qari Saeed Khosty, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister, met with the team of suicide bombers.

Khosty shared a few pictures on Twitter of the event. Haqqani greeted the families of suicide bombers who had killed themselves and posed for photographs with them.

“In his speech, the minister praised the Jihad and sacrifices of the martyrs and Mujahidin and called them heroes of Islam and the country,” said Khosty.

Families, he said, of the suicide bombers were given clothing, $125 and promised plots of land.

Sirajuddin Haqqani is the head of the Haqqani Network. He has been designated a “global terrorist” by the US and has a $10 million bounty on his head.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August this year after a 20-year war against the US and its alliance. Their regime has not been formally recognized by any country yet.

