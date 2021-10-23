Saturday, October 23, 2021  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Synthetic fiber factory fire in Russia claims 16 lives

18 violations of safety rules were recorded

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: YNA

At least 16 people were killed on Friday in an explosion and fire at the gunpowder production department of a synthetic fibers plant near the Russian city of Ryazan, nearly 270 kilometers south of Moscow.

One more person was injured, authorities said.

“17 people were injured, seven of them died, one was hospitalized, the fate of nine people remains unknown,” officials told RIA Novosti news agency on Friday morning.

However, since then, all nine missing persons were all reported to have been found dead.

The fire broke out early Friday morning because of “the result of a technological process.”

According to Vladimir Lukantsov, the head of Shilovsky district, the region where the factory is located, a total of 17 people were in the facility at the time of the explosion.

The factory, PGUP Elastik, is located around 2km from the nearest settlement, and the surrounding population is not thought to be in danger.

Over the past five years, 18 violations of safety rules were recorded at the plant, officials of the supervisory authority said. Earlier this year, it was discovered that were no automatic fire alarms at the enterprise. Inspectors also noted absence of emergency exits and personal protective gear.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Russia
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Synthetic fiber factory fire in Russia claims 16 lives, fire in Russia factory, Moscow factory fire
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian team meets Taliban officials in Moscow
Indian team meets Taliban officials in Moscow
China pleased over CPEC achieving new outcomes
China pleased over CPEC achieving new outcomes
Synthetic fiber factory fire in Russia claims 16 lives
Synthetic fiber factory fire in Russia claims 16 lives
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.