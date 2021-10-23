Synthetic fiber factory fire in Russia claims 16 lives

At least 16 people were killed on Friday in an explosion and fire at the gunpowder production department of a synthetic fibers plant near the Russian city of Ryazan, nearly 270 kilometers south of Moscow.

One more person was injured, authorities said.

“17 people were injured, seven of them died, one was hospitalized, the fate of nine people remains unknown,” officials told RIA Novosti news agency on Friday morning.

However, since then, all nine missing persons were all reported to have been found dead.

The fire broke out early Friday morning because of “the result of a technological process.”

According to Vladimir Lukantsov, the head of Shilovsky district, the region where the factory is located, a total of 17 people were in the facility at the time of the explosion.

The factory, PGUP Elastik, is located around 2km from the nearest settlement, and the surrounding population is not thought to be in danger.

Over the past five years, 18 violations of safety rules were recorded at the plant, officials of the supervisory authority said. Earlier this year, it was discovered that were no automatic fire alarms at the enterprise. Inspectors also noted absence of emergency exits and personal protective gear.