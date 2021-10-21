Russia: Daesh, al Qaeda trying to exploit instability in Afghanistan

Daesh and al Qaeda are trying to take advantage of the instability in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned participants of an international conference concerning Afghanistan on Wednesday.

CGTN quoted Lavrov as saying that Moscow recognized Taliban‘efforts’ to try and stabilize the situation in Afghanistan.

“A new administration is in power now,” Lavrov told participants of an international conference on Afghanistan, which was also attended by a Taliban delegation and representatives of 10 other countries. “We note their efforts to stabilize the military and political situation and set up work of the state apparatus.”

He also regretted the absence of a US delegation at the gathering, adding expressed the hope that the US was willing to work actively to bring an improvement in the Afghan situation.

“We are convinced that it is time to mobilize the resources of the international community to provide Kabul with effective financial humanitarian support, including aid to prevent a humanitarian crisis and reduce migration flows,” Lavrov told reporters.

“We call on the Taliban movement – and we discussed this with their distinguished delegation – to prevent the use of Afghanistan’s territory against third countries, most importantly neighbors,” Lavrov said.

Moscow, he said, was satisfied with cooperation from the Afghan authorities to ensure the safety of Russians in Afghanistan and the smooth working of its embassy.

Afghan delegates, led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, met with Lavrov in Moscow and discussed bilateral relations and regional stability, Afghanistan Tolo News TV reported, citing Afghanistan’s foreign ministry, adding that Russia assured the Afghan side of cooperation in the future.

During the ongoing talks in Moscow, the Kremlin’s representative on Afghanistan urged the Taliban to live up to international ‘expectations’ on human rights if they want to be recognized by governments around the world.

According to TRTWorld, Kremlin envoy Zamir Kabulov said that the group would be recognized when they “start fulfilling the expectations of the international community on human rights and inclusion”.

He said that the Taliban had assured participants in Moscow, including China and Pakistan, that the group was making headway on rights and governance issues.

Taliban representatives told Kabulov they “are working on improving governance and improving human rights,” he told reporters. “We’ll see,” Kabulov said.

He also called on the international community to abandon its ‘bias’ and unite to help the Afghan people.

“Not everyone likes the new government in Afghanistan, but by punishing the government, we punish the whole people,” he said.

He said that a joint statement at the end of the talks would call on the United Nations to convene a donor conference to raise funds for Afghanistan.

Taliban representatives did not immediately address reporters following Kabulov’s comments to journalists.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said earlier on Wednesday that Afghanistan’s interim leadership was “already inclusive”.

“We don’t need foreign military aid, we need support for peace in Afghanistan, we need reconstruction and resettlement,” Hanafi said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.