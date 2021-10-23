PM Khan lands in Saudi Arabia to attend regional climate summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Saudi Arabia along with a delegation on a three-day official visit. The delegation includes Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other cabinet members.

The prime minister landed at the Madina airport and was received by Madina Deputy Governor Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH in Madina.

He will attend the launch ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit, being held in kingdom’s capital, Riyadh on October 25.

The premier is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“At the MGI Summit, the Prime Minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change. The Prime Minister will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges,” read a statement released by Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Friday.

“The Middle East Green Initiative Summit will convene international and regional leaders to motivate consensus to deliver against shared environmental commitments,” according to the summit’s website.

The summit will:

create a first-of-its-kind regional alliance

introduce the Middle East’s first pact on climate change

provide an intersection of knowledge and capital

drive the investment and knowledge-transfer needed to solve common challenges

offer a stage for climate diplomacy

foster the political will needed for transformative action

The Prime Minister will also have bilateral interaction with the Saudi Arabia’s leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to participate in an event on promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom during his visit.

Saudi Arabia to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia announced it will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

“I announce today Saudi Arabia’s target to reach net zero emissions by 2060 through its circular carbon economy approach,” said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a recorded statement at the “Saudi Green Initiative” forum.