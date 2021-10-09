OIC calls out India for anti-Muslim violence in Assam

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has called out India for the “systematic persecution and violence” against the Muslims in Assam.

The statement from the 57-member bloc has irked India which has expressed “regret” over the OIC move.

In late September, a video on social media went viral and drew attention from the international human rights community. The video showed armed policemen firing on the residents in Assam’s Darrang – a Muslim majority area.

The video also showed a Muslim man being gunned down by the police and then attacked by a photographer, who jumped on his chest.

The violence was perpetrated during an eviction drive against Muslim families.

The OIC has issued a statement against the brutality.

#OIC General Secretariat condemned the “systematic persecution and violence” ramping up against the Muslim community in #Assam, #India, claiming lives of Muslims, during protests against an eviction drive of hundreds of Muslim families from the state. pic.twitter.com/0EZWqmKj5u — OIC (@OIC_OCI) October 7, 2021

The OIC condemned the “eviction drive” that claimed Muslim lives during a protest in Assam.

“The OIC General Secretariat called on the Indian government to protect the Muslim minority and respect all their religious and social fundamental freedoms, noting that dialogue is the best way to address any issues within national sovereignty,” the organisation tweeted.

It further asked for the “responsible stance” on the incident and called media coverage “disgraceful”.

According to media reports, the Assam cabinet ordered authorities to recover the land completely from “encroachers” and convert it to a state farming project.

Many locals gathered and raised slogans against the eviction drive. At least two protesters were killed during clashes.

In a video circulating on social media, a man that was rushing towards the police, was attacked with rods and sticks.

As the man collapses to the ground motionless, apparently due to a gunshot, a cameraperson runs towards him and constantly kicks him and jumps on him.

A judicial probe has been ordered by the Assam government in the incident after reports and videos of police brutality emerged.

Following the investigations, Director General Assam Police tweeted about the arrest of a cameraperson. “The cameraman who was seen attacking an injured man in a viral video has been arrested,” he said.

Statement from India

The Government of India called the incident an “internal matter” and rejected “unwarranted” statements in the future.

Our response to a media query about a statement by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on the unfortunate incident in the Indian State of Assam: https://t.co/zaYnlvQrew pic.twitter.com/2G58WVpuiE — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 8, 2021

The statement was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. “India notes with utmost regret that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation once again chose to comment on matters internal to India by issuing a factually incorrect and misleading statement on the unfortunate incident,” it said.

The Indian authorities said that OIC should not allow its “platforms to be subverted by vested interests”.

