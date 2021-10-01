Friday, October 1, 2021  | 23 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Najla Bouden becomes first woman PM in Arab world

Tunisia’s new prime minister holds a PhD in earthquake engineering

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Najla Bouden Romdhane became the first woman in the entire Arab world to be elevated as prime minister.

Bouden, a geophysics professor with a PhD from Ecole des Mines de Paris in earthquake engineering, was appointed by Tunisian President Kais Saled.

 
 
 

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Bouden promised to “work for the formation of a homogenous government to tackle the country’s economic difficulties and fight against corruption”.

On July 25, Saled sacked prime minister Hicham Mechichi’s government, suspended parliament and seized a range of executive powers. He has kept the country’s parliament suspended since July.

Bouden was born in Tunisia’s central province of Kairouan in 1958.

On September 26, Saied issued a decree to expand his legislative and executive powers. He also abolished the body established in 2014 to monitor the constitutionality of laws.

Tunisia’s crisis-stricken economy will be a top priority for the new government of prime minister-designate Najla Bouden, after a decade of political instability that has stymied foreign investment.

Heavily in debt, with high inflation and widespread unemployment worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, Tunisia is hoping for a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Najla Bouden
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Najla Bouden first woman PM in Arab world, Najla Bouden Romdhane, Who is Najla Bouden, Najla Bouden Romdhane first female prime minister
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sarkozy: divisive French ex-president shadowed by legal woes
Sarkozy: divisive French ex-president shadowed by legal woes
Najla Bouden becomes first woman PM in Arab world
Najla Bouden becomes first woman PM in Arab world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.