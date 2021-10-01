Najla Bouden becomes first woman PM in Arab world

Najla Bouden Romdhane became the first woman in the entire Arab world to be elevated as prime minister.

Bouden, a geophysics professor with a PhD from Ecole des Mines de Paris in earthquake engineering, was appointed by Tunisian President Kais Saled.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Bouden promised to “work for the formation of a homogenous government to tackle the country’s economic difficulties and fight against corruption”.

On July 25, Saled sacked prime minister Hicham Mechichi’s government, suspended parliament and seized a range of executive powers. He has kept the country’s parliament suspended since July.

Bouden was born in Tunisia’s central province of Kairouan in 1958.

On September 26, Saied issued a decree to expand his legislative and executive powers. He also abolished the body established in 2014 to monitor the constitutionality of laws.

Tunisia’s crisis-stricken economy will be a top priority for the new government of prime minister-designate Najla Bouden, after a decade of political instability that has stymied foreign investment.

Heavily in debt, with high inflation and widespread unemployment worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, Tunisia is hoping for a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

