Indian team meets Taliban officials in Moscow

Ten-nation statement recognizes Taliban as ‘new reality’ in Afghanistan

Posted: Oct 21, 2021
Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

An Indian delegation met with officials of the Taliban regime for the first time on Wednesday. The meetings between the two sides occurred on the sidelines of the Moscow Format meet in Moscow.

According to the Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, the dialogue was led by JP Singh from the Indian side and Maulavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy PM represented the Taliban’s side.

“Both sides considered it necessary to take into account each other’s concerns and improve diplomatic and economic relations. The Indian side finally expressed readiness to provide a wide range of humanitarian assistance to the Afghans,” said Mujahid in a tweet.

India has also endorsed the ten-nation statement, acknowledging the Taliban rule in Afghanistan as a “new reality”.

India has not yet commented on the meeting with the Taliban’s deputy prime minister and other leaders. According to the Taliban, India assured to provide humanitarian assistance.

In the past few months, the Indian ambassador in Doha held a brief meeting with Taliban leaders and a delegation by India also attended a multinational meeting in Doha.

