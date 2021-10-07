Thursday, October 7, 2021  | 29 Safar, 1443
HOME > Global

India to re-open for tourists from October 15

All visas for foreigners were suspended in March 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

Workers clean a water fountain tank at the Taj Mahal in Agra (Photo: AFP)

India will re-open for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday.

“After considering various inputs, the MHA (home ministry) has decided to begin granting fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021,” the home ministry said in a statement.

“Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021 on fresh Tourist Visas,” it added.

India suspended all visas for foreigners in March 2020 when the pandemic took off as the government imposed a strict lockdown.

Restrictions on some categories of foreigners such as diplomats and businesspeople were later lifted but tourists remained barred.

Earlier this year India was hit by a severe wave of coronavirus infections with about 400,000 cases and 4,000 deaths every day.

But cases in the country of 1.3 billion people have since slowed sharply to around 20,000 new daily infections and 200 to 300 deaths. At the same time restrictions on most activities have been lifted.

