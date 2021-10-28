India test-fires surface-to-surface ballistic Agni-5 missile

New Delhi test-fired its surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5, India’s Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The missile uses a three-stage solid-fuelled rocket and can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometers with a “very high degree of accuracy”, officials said.

The test-firing was carried out around 7:50 PM from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, they said.

“The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India’s stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’,” the defence ministry said.

The test-firing of the missile came in the wake of a lingering border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

