Fumio Kishida elected 100th prime minister of Japan

Intends to hold general elections on October 31

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Fumio Kishida, the president of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected as the 100th prime minister on Monday amid reports that he had decided to dissolve the lower house of parliament later this month to hold general elections on October 31.

Kishida, 64, is aiming to present a “fresh” image, but other picks denoted old-fashioned political reciprocity remains strong. His government features 13 cabinet ministers who are not ‘veterans’.

Key faces:
Foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi
Finance minister Shunichi Suzuki
Minister of economy, trade and industry Koichi Hagiuda
Minister for internal affairs and communications Yasushi Kaneko
Minister of defence Nobuo Kishi
Minister for justice Yoshihisa Furukawa
Minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology Shinsuke Suematsu
Health minister Shigeyuki Goto

Prime Minister Kishida won the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election on September 29.

On October 4, the entire cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration resigned, paving the way for Kishida to announce the new cabinet.

The current term for the lower house members ends on October 21 and if polls are held on October 3, this would create a tight election schedule.

