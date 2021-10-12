Five Indian troops among seven killed in occupied Kashmir

Two militants also reported shot dead in the incident
Five Indian troops were killed on Monday near the Line of Control or LoC in an ambush by Kashmiri militants, an Indian military spokesman said.
A junior commissioned officer or JCO and four soldiers were killed during a “search operation probably by infiltrators … The operation is ongoing,” Lieutenant-Colonel Devinder Anand said. Two militants were also killed in the ensuing gun battle, he said.
Police and soldiers cordoned off a forested area in the southern Surankote area after an intelligence report indicated the presence of militants over there, Lt-Col Devender said.
He said that the incident occurred near a mountain pass, adding that police and army presence had been reinforced in the immediate area.
No group has immediately issued any statement.
Monday’s fighting comes amid a sweeping crackdown by government forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir following a spate of targeted killings in Srinagar last week.