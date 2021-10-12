Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Five Indian troops among seven killed in occupied Kashmir

Two militants also reported shot dead in the incident

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Five Indian troops were killed on Monday near the Line of Control or LoC in an ambush by Kashmiri militants, an Indian military spokesman said.

A junior commissioned officer or JCO and four soldiers were killed during a “search operation probably by infiltrators … The operation is ongoing,” Lieutenant-Colonel Devinder Anand said. Two militants were also killed in the ensuing gun battle, he said.

Police and soldiers cordoned off a forested area in the southern Surankote area after an intelligence report indicated the presence of militants over there, Lt-Col Devender said.

He said that the incident occurred near a mountain pass, adding that police and army presence had been reinforced in the immediate area.

No group has immediately issued any statement.

Monday’s fighting comes amid a sweeping crackdown by government forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir following a spate of targeted killings in Srinagar last week.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Five Indian troops among seven killed in occupied Kashmir, India Army in Kashmir, Violence in Kashmir
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese military accuses Indian media of airing false reports
Chinese military accuses Indian media of airing false reports
Five Indian troops among seven killed in occupied Kashmir
Five Indian troops among seven killed in occupied Kashmir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.