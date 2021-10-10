Chinese military accuses Indian media of airing false reports

Indian media recently fabricated reports that Chinese soldiers had been detained for “crossing the borderline”, China Daily reported citing a Chinese military source.

Chinese border troops were conducting a routine patrol on September 28 in the Dongzhang area on the Chinese side of the Sino-Indian border and took countermeasures when they encountered “unreasonable obstruction” from the Indian military, said the source.

The Dongzhang area is China’s territory, and it is entirely reasonable and legal for Chinese border troops to organize patrols on their own territory, the source added, saying, “The responsibility rests entirely with the Indian side”.

Earlier, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said he was aware of ‘relevant information’ after reports in Indian media claimed Chinese soldiers had been detained following an altercation with Indian troops in Arunachal Pradesh last week.

The Chinese side said Arunachal Pradesh was part of southern Tibet opposing New Delhi’s claim that the northeastern state was an integral part of India.

China and India are locked in an ongoing 17-month long military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, which has plunged Sino-India bilateral ties to the lowest level in decades.

Several rounds of diplomatic and military dialogues have failed to resolve the dragging impasse between the two militaries.

The next round of military talks between the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian Army is likely to take place on October 12.

In a related development, Indians are furious over the release of images of captured and bruised Indian army soldiers and officers during the China-India clashes in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh last year.

The images widely shared on social media showed scores of Indian soldiers beaten black and blue and marching in long columns, while the Chinese troops stand guard on the hillside. These images have put to rest for good the Indian propaganda that its troops successfully thwarted the Chinese transgression. The visuals tell the true story how India was defeated by China.

These pictures initially emerged on Chinese social media, showong how the Indians got pushed back during the 2020 clashes between China and India in Galwan. Images showed injured Indian soldiers being captured by the Peoples Liberation Army or PLA.

News reports suggested that the soldiers belonged to the 16 Bihar Regiment of the Indian Army who left behind their commanding officer at the mercy of Chinese PLA and ran away.

The standoff between India and China has been continuing since early 2020.

According to defence analysts, these images had been released by China, following Indian media’s propaganda. The pictures give clear evidence of how the cowardly Indians were defeated by the Chinese army while hundreds were captured as they could not resist against the great PLA.