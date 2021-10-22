China pleased over CPEC achieving new outcomes

Appreciating the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said on Friday that this flagship project achieved new outcomes and entered a stage of high-quality development.

“We are glad to see that CPEC has achieved new outcomes and entered a stage of high-quality development,” he said during the regular press conference held in Beijing.

He also referred to a National Development Reforms Commission or NDRC briefing in which its spokesperson briefed about new developments in CPEC.

APP quoted Wang Wenbin as saying that new outcomes demonstrated the strength of China- Pakistan friendship, and also an example of promoting prosperity and development of countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He said that China will work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries and build the CPEC into a model project for BRI’s development and to boost the already closer China-Pakistan ties.

Earlier, Meng Wei, the spokesperson for the NDRC said that the CPEC had entered a new phase of high-quality development after making significant achievements in a wide range of areas.

The CPEC has made significant progress, as expressways, vocational schools and power plants funded by China have been put into operation in Pakistan.

The NDRC spokesperson also remarked that as a major pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the CPEC will accelerate Pakistan’s socio-economic development in multiple areas, including energy and transportation.

China and Pakistan will continue to strengthen cooperation focused on the Gwadar port, as well as energy and infrastructure projects to promote the high-quality development of CPEC, the spokesperson added.

Exclusive survey: China’s financing and CPEC in Pakistan

On September 23, the Joint Council for Cooperation of the CPEC held a meeting, where five cooperation documents and three inter-enterprise cooperation agreements were signed.

Launched in 2013, CPEC, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative is a corridor linking the Gwadar Port with Kashgar in northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which highlights infrastructure, energy and industrial cooperation.

