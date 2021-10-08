Friday, October 8, 2021  | 30 Safar, 1443
Blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz, at least 50 killed

Several people injured

Posted: Oct 8, 2021
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

People inspect the inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz province northern Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. A powerful explosion in the mosque frequented by a Muslim religious minority in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses and the Taliban's spokesman said. (AP Photo/Abdullah Sahil)

An explosion targeted a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on Friday, a senior Taliban official and witnesses said. According to hospital sources, at least 50 people have died. "This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots in the Khan Abad district of Bandar, the capital of Kunduz province, as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded," Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid said. Local media reported dozens of casualties. Residents in Kunduz -- the capital of a province of the same name -- told AFP the blast hit a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers, the most important of the week. Graphic images shared on social media, which could not immediately be verified, showed several bloodied bodies lying on the floor. Another video showed men shepherding people, including women and children, away from the scene. An employee of an international aid group was among the injured, a source said. A doctor at Kunduz Central Hospital, who did not want to be named, said: "So far we have received 35 dead bodies and over 50 wounded people in our hospital."  Another hospital run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) received the bodies of at least 15 people, another source said. The story is being updated.
