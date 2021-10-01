Australia set to lift travel ban from November

Australia will lift its 18-month ban on Australians traveling abroad from November this year, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday.

“It’s time to give Australians their lives back,” Morrison said.

He said that Australia’s mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine would be replaced by seven-day home quarantine for vaccinated Australians or permanent residents.

Foreigners, however, would not be able to immediately travel to Australia, but the government said it was working “towards welcoming tourists back to our shores”.

The country has imposed severe restrictions on international travel since March 2020.

The travel ban is viewed as the toughest restriction imposed globally.

Reopening the international border for citizens and permanent residents will be linked with the establishment of home quarantine in Australia’s eight states and territories, Morrison said. Some parts of the country will reopen sooner than others.

The first phase of the plan will focus on citizens and permanent residents being allowed to leave Australia, with further changes expected to permit foreign travellers to enter the country.

Australia also recognised China’s Sinovac and India-made Covishield vaccines and advised that these vaccines should be considered as ‘recognised vaccines’ for determining incoming international travellers as being appropriately vaccinated. Earlier, Australia only recognised vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Currently, people can leave Australia only for exceptional reasons such as essential work or visiting a dying relative.

Entry is permitted for citizens and others with exemptions, but there are tight caps on arrival numbers. This has left tens of thousands stranded abroad.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.