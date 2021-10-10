Sunday, October 10, 2021  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1443
130th Guangzhou exhibition opens on October 15

As many as 51 pavilions to showcase wares of 16 industries

Posted: Oct 10, 2021
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

Source:PR Newswire

The 130th Guangzhou import and export expo will be inaugurated on October 15, with the exhibition accessible online and in-person.

As many as 51 pavilions, including an international one, showcasing wares manufactured by 16 industries have already been set up. These industries are: Electronics and household electrical appliances, lighting equipment, vehicles and spare parts, machinery, hardware and tools, building materials, chemical products, energy resources, consumer goods, gifts, home decorations, textiles and garments, shoes, office supplies, cases and bags, and recreation products, medicines, medical devices and health products and food. The exhibition will cover an area of 400,000 square meters.

Officials running the show said that as many as 26,000 Chinese and foreign companies will participate in the exhibition running between October 15 and October 19.

The online exhibition will maintain 60,000 booths and provide online trade cooperation and exchange platform for global buyers.

Strict anti-coronavirus rules are in place and vendors will have to submit nucleic acid testing conducted within 48 hours within the Guangdong province. To facilitate the vendors and participants, a number of nucleic acid testing centers have been established.

