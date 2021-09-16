Sirajuddin Haqqani: UN can work unhindered in Afghanistan

Afghanistan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani guaranteed United Nations on Thursday that it could carry out its work without any hindrance.

United Nations envoy Deborah Lyons held a meeting with intelligence chief Abdul Haq Wasiq.

Meanwhile, Army Chief Qari Faseehuddin announced to raise a professional Afghan army.

Elsewhere, spokesman for the US State Department Ned Price said that Washington and Islamabad expected the same from Taliban.

Stressing the need for following the same path, Ned Price said that the US State Department was constantly in touch with its counterpart in Pakistan.

Pakistan, he said, was persistently calling for setting up an inclusive government and Islamabad had assured of its full cooperation in this regard.

In another development, special US envoy on Afghanistan Zalme Khalilzad accused Ashraf Ghani of causing the prevalent crisis in Afghanistan.

In an interview with Financial Times, he said that before Ghani opted to flee, Taliban had agreed to stay out of Kabul for at least a fortnight in addition to the formation of a new government in the Afghan capital.

Ashraf Ghani’s hasty escape, Khalizad said, had prompted Taliban to rip the last agreement in tatters and Ghani’s departure also worsened the law and order situation across Afghanistan.

In the meantime, Deputy Prime Minister Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar denied the authenticity of reports of clashes in the Presidential Palace, saying that all such reports were baseless.

Mulla Baradar said that Taliban had not made uncounted sacrifices for just ascending to power or gaining portfolios, adding that there was no bickering or dissent among Taliban.

Afghanistan’s new army chief Qari Faseehuddin said that the Afghan army would be reorganized, modernized and set up along professional lines.

In an interview aired by Tolo TV, Qari Faseehuddin said that new conscripts were being inducted into the army, adding that former soldiers and other trained military personnel would be welcomed.