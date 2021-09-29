Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Report: About 5% Saudi husbands face physical abuse by wives

Wives also use ‘amulets, charms and sorcery’ to wield influence

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Photo: Arab News

At least 5% of husbands in Saudi Arabia face physical abuse by their wives, head of a committee working for eliminating domestic abuse Dr Hamid AlShayji said on Wednesday.

According to Sabaq website, husbands in Saudi Arabia also faced extreme violence and physical abuse at the hands of their wives. It cited a case in which a husband had endured beatings with electric wire.

While cases of verbal abuse abounded, where Saudi husbands had to endure humiliation on a daily basis.

The website said that the root cause of such cases was a visible difference in ages of both husbands and wives. “Mostly, such cases of domestic abuse occur when husbands are elderly and wives are still of younger age,” the website said.

It also detailed cases in which wives even resorted to use “talismans, amulets, charms and sorcery to influence their husbands”.

The basic responsibility of the committee is protection of families in addition to giving useful advice.

“Almost 90% of those who contact us are women who are eager to safeguard their households,” Dr Shayji said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
domestic violence Saudi A
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Saudi Arabia, domestic violence, Saudi Arabia household, Saudi husbands physical abuse wives,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
At least 100 killed in clashes for Yemen's Marib: sources
At least 100 killed in clashes for Yemen’s Marib: sources
At least 469 million people order food online in China
At least 469 million people order food online in China
Report: About 5% Saudi husbands face physical abuse by wives
Report: About 5% Saudi husbands face physical abuse by wives
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.