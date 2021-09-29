At least 469 million people order food online in China

As many as 469 million people order food via internet in China, a report released by the China Internet Network Information Center said.

The report said that China’s internet users have passed a billion mark. At least 21.75 million users have joined China’s internet population since December 2020.

The number of internet users above the age of 50 years or older rose by 5.2% against figures for June 2020. During the current year, the increase was 28% by June.

It stated that the business of online deliveries, with food and medicines topping the list, was making rapid progress in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese authorities moved to facilitate older internet users. State councils, the cabinet in Beijing and officials concerned asked various internet firms to ease the access of their products and services to the older internet users.

A guideline issued by China’s ministry of industries and information technology said that there was a need to reformat 115 websites and 43 smartphone applications, enabling ease of access to the older generation.

The ministry has also asked vendors to provide easy and quick services to elderly people and streamline uninterrupted apps use with maps, news and other relevant products.

China has a population of 1.4 billion people.