Videos of Taliban fighters having fun go viral

Taliban fighters gained control of most parts of Afghanistan including the capital Kabul a few days ago. After the takeover, the men found a new way to relax.

They were seen taking rides in amusement parks and working out in gyms. Social media was flooded with their videos.

Here are some of them.

عناصر “#طالبان” يمارسون الرياضة في قاعة جيم بالقصر الرئاسي في #كابل pic.twitter.com/A2ZraOqHtm — Mulhak ملحق 🇱🇧 (@Mulhak) August 16, 2021

It seems all they wanted was free rides at the theme park #Taliban pic.twitter.com/qh00uk96UK — Shakib Noori (@shakibnoori) August 16, 2021

Twitter users had some mixed comments, some finding humour while others did not take it lightly.

mood: in the midst of catastrophe taliban enjoy rides — Feza Laurent (@saintlauxrnt) August 17, 2021

Trillions spent in Afghanistan and all we needed to do was throw a carnival fair to pacify the Taliban. https://t.co/TelDkbVkgl — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 17, 2021

taliban at amusement park is definitely a pr stunt — mhd (@torphor) August 17, 2021

I gotta say, watching the Taliban go on rides at the amusement park really improved my mood about the whole living in an apocalypse while a power vacuum just opened in the middle east. — 🚋 Remember to tip your streetcar – Yaksisoba🐃🍜 (@yaksisoba) August 16, 2021

The taliban fighters who brought Kabul govt to its knees , enjoy rides in an amusement park like kids 😂😂 https://t.co/gpvLEaMsqG — Harpriya (@harpriyagill) August 17, 2021

The Taliban be like “Esselworld mein Rahoonga main, Ghar nhi jaaoonga main” 😂😂 USA should have made an Amusement Park & left them there & they wouldnt have come out even 😂 pic.twitter.com/yKU0gLiBb3 — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 17, 2021

The Taliban look like they’re having a really good time. Going to the amusement park, riding roller coasters, bumper karts, eating ice cream, working out at the palace. Besides, you know, the horrible everything else and geopolitical human rights nightmare, it sounds kind of lit. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) August 17, 2021

taliban fighters capturing an amusement park (literally just vibing) pic.twitter.com/bY9fnSDTls — goth dad (@gothdad123) August 13, 2021

#Taliban, all smiles, enjoying amusement park, bumper car ride while #Afghanistan weeps, Afghans tremble in fear. pic.twitter.com/pn1ebzpjyq — Sib (@sibkaifee) August 16, 2021

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.