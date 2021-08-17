Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > LifeandStyle

Videos of Taliban fighters having fun go viral

Twitter users had a mixed reaction

Posted: Aug 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Screenshot

Taliban fighters gained control of most parts of Afghanistan including the capital Kabul a few days ago. After the takeover, the men found a new way to relax.

They were seen taking rides in amusement parks and working out in gyms. Social media was flooded with their videos.

Here are some of them.

Twitter users had some mixed comments, some finding humour while others did not take it lightly.



