HOME > Global

Ukraine claims its evacuation plane was not hijacked in Afghanistan

Deputy foreign minister had confirmed the hijacking earlier

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago

A Ukrainian plane which arrived in Afghanistan to evacuate people has been hijacked, Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin has confirmed.

“Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people,” he said according to Russian News Agency TASS. “On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians.”

He shared that the country’s next three attempts were also not successful. Yenin claimed that the hijackers were armed.

Information on what happened to the plane or how Ukrainian citizens returned from Kabul has yet to be shared.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry has, however, denied such reports, according to Ukrainian news agency RBC.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko told RBC that Yenin was referring generally to the difficulties in evacuating people from the airport in Kabul.

According to Kiev-based news agency Interfax-Ukraine, Nikolenko said that all planes that had left for evacuation from Afghanistan had returned safely, adding that 256 people had been evacuated so far in three flights.

According to TASS, a military transport plane with 83 people onboard, including 31 Ukrainians, arrived from Afghanistan to Kiev on Sunday.

