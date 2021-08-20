Taliban looking towards China for Afghanistan’s rebuilding, rehabilitation

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said that China can play an important role in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation.

He made the statement in an interview with Chinese news outlet CGTN.

“China is a big country with a huge economy and capacity – I think they can play a very big role in the rebuilding, rehabilitation, reconstruction of Afghanistan,” Shaheen said.

He added that discussions are ongoing for a new government in Afghanistan and a framework, which includes Afghanis, is under consideration.

The spokesperson said a constitution will be made as there isn’t one yet.

