HOME > Global

Taliban capture northern Afghan city of Kunduz

All key installations taken over

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Taliban said Sunday they had captured the key Afghan city of Kunduz, a claim confirmed by an AFP correspondent in the vicinity, as fierce fighting raged in the centre of a second northern capital, Shar-e-pul.

“Kunduz has fallen; the Taliban have taken all the key installations in the city,” an AFP correspondent said.

A lawmaker from Sar-e-Pul told AFP the Taliban had entered the centre of the city and “street to street fighting is ongoing.”

The Taliban have taken two provincial capitals since Friday, but Kunduz — in the far north — would be the most significant to fall since the insurgents launched an offensive in May as foreign forces began the final stages of their withdrawal.

“The Taliban have reached the main square of the city. Aircraft are bombing them,” said Abdul Aziz, a resident reached by phone.

“There is total chaos.”

Afghan government forces have largely abandoned the countryside to the militants, but are now scrambling to defend a string of cities across the country.

On Friday the Taliban seized their first provincial capital, Zaranj in Nimroz, and followed it up a day later by taking Sheberghan in Jawzjan.

 
