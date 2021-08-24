Taliban asks US to stop evacuating Afghan intellectuals, educated elite

The Afghan Taliban have asked the US to stop evacuating Afghan residents who are doctors, engineers, and part of the country’s ‘educated elite’.

Taliban’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid held a press conference on the latest situation in Afghanistan. It’s the second Taliban press conference since the group took over Afghan capital Kabul.

He said that Afghanistan has been fighting for the last 20 years.

Commenting on the negotiation process, he remarked that they are trying to resolve the issue. We have asked private people to surrender their arms and weapons as we don’t want anyone to use them privately. People concerned about the situation will remain safe and given security too. “Our leaders are busy working on that. We hope to create a new regime.”

Human rights won’t be violated in the country, he remarked.