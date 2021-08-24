Tuesday, August 24, 2021  | 15 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Taliban asks US to stop evacuating Afghan intellectuals, educated elite

Human rights won't be violated, says spokesperson

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Afghan Taliban have asked the US to stop evacuating Afghan residents who are doctors, engineers, and part of the country’s ‘educated elite’.

Taliban’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid held a press conference on the latest situation in Afghanistan. It’s the second Taliban press conference since the group took over Afghan capital Kabul.

He said that Afghanistan has been fighting for the last 20 years.

Commenting on the negotiation process, he remarked that they are trying to resolve the issue. We have asked private people to surrender their arms and weapons as we don’t want anyone to use them privately. People concerned about the situation will remain safe and given security too. “Our leaders are busy working on that. We hope to create a new regime.”

Human rights won’t be violated in the country, he remarked.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Taliban
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Escorted by Taliban: India's midnight evacuation from Afghanistan
Escorted by Taliban: India’s midnight evacuation from Afghanistan
Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan
Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan
Ukraine claims its evacuation plane was not hijacked in Afghanistan
Ukraine claims its evacuation plane was not hijacked in Afghanistan
Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover
Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover
Viral footage of US Marine aiding baby captures Kabul chaos
Viral footage of US Marine aiding baby captures Kabul chaos
China approves three-child policy to boost birth rate
China approves three-child policy to boost birth rate
Taliban looking towards China for Afghanistan's rebuilding, rehabilitation
Taliban looking towards China for Afghanistan’s rebuilding, rehabilitation
Facebook moves to block Taliban's WhatsApp accounts
Facebook moves to block Taliban’s WhatsApp accounts
Taliban asks US to stop evacuating Afghan intellectuals, educated elite
Taliban asks US to stop evacuating Afghan intellectuals, educated elite
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.