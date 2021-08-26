Saudi Arabia adds Sinovac, Sinopharm to list of approved vaccines

SinoVac and Sinopharm have been added to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health list of approved COVID-19 vaccines, the Saudi Gazette has reported.

Before this, AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna were the only approved vaccines in the kingdom.

The Saudi health ministry said that there is a possibility it will accept people who have received two doses of Sinopharm or Sinovac if they get a booster shot of one of the other four approved vaccines in the country.

According to Arab News, the ministry had previously said that two doses of two different vaccines could be taken. It cited international studies that showed the safety and effectiveness of this approach in addressing the virus.

This could change the travel advisory for Umrah pilgrims. Saudi Arabia recently issued a travel advisory, ordering all airlines not to allow unvaccinated people to board.

An official certificate will be required to confirm the full dose of approved vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Passengers must take the PCR test 72 hours before departure as well.

Saudi Arabia resumes direct flights to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has decided to resume direct flights from Pakistan to the Kingdom.

The Saudi government has lifted the travel ban from 20 countries. This includes the following countries:

Pakistan

United Arab Emirates

Lebanon

Egypt

India

Argentina

Germany

US

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Brazil

Portugal

UK

Turkey

South Africa

Sweden

Switzerland

France

Japan

Those who have valid Saudi residency permits and have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to travel to Saudi Ar abia.