Monday, August 16, 2021  | 6 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israel forces

Israeli forces took two bodies with them

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Four Palestinians were killed on Monday in clashes with Israeli security forces at Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, where violence has escalated over a wildcat Jewish settlement.

The Israel Border Police, which operates in the West Bank, said its forces came under fire during a search for a Palestinian suspected of involvement in alleged “terrorist” activities.

“Heavy gunfire was opened at a short range by a large number” of people, said a spokesman for the Israel Border Police.

“The border police force fired back at the terrorists and neutralised them. There were no victims among our ranks,” he said.

Deadly clashes have been frequent in Jenin and the flashpoint West Bank town of Beita since May, when dozens of Israeli families arrived and began constructing the wildcat settlement of Eviatar.

The latest lives lost were four Palestinians killed by “Israeli gunfire”, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

It identified them as Raed Abu Seif, 21, and Saleh Ammar, 19, as well as Amjad Husseiniyah and Nureddin Jarrar.

The bodies of Abu Seif and Ammar were seen at the Jenin hospital morgue, while the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces had also taken the bodies of two other Palestinians.

The Israeli side confirmed it was holding the bodies of two Palestinians.

Late morning, a crowd was gathered for the funerals of Abu Seif and Ammar, whose remains were draped in Palestinian flags and carried through the Jenin camp on makeshift stretchers, AFP journalists reported.

‘Heinous crime’

The Palestinian presidency condemned a “heinous crime” and held the Jewish state “responsible for the escalation and its repercussions”.

“The continuation of the Israeli policy will lead to an explosion of the situation, increased tensions and instability,” presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina warned in a statement.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said two of the Palestinians killed had been living in Jenin refugee camp, a hot spot during the two Palestinian intifadas, or uprisings, against Israel in 1987-1993 and 2000-2005.

The two others, Abu Seif and Jarrar, were originally from the city of Jenin.

In recent weeks there have been numerous clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in Jenin and Beita.

The inhabitants of Beita have held a number of demonstrations in recent weeks against the Israeli occupation and the settlement expansion, triggering violent confrontations.

The clashes with the Israeli security forces have claimed the lives of several Palestinians and left hundreds more injured.

Beita residents have been demonstrating since May against the Eviatar settlement set up nearby without official permission from Israeli authorities.

The settlement was evacuated in early July but Israeli army troops remain stationed there while authorities deliberate on its fate.

If the settlement is approved, its founders will be allowed to take up residence there more permanently.

Beita’s residents have vowed to continue their campaign until the army also leaves the outpost.

Israel occupied the West Bank during the 1967 Six-Day War and all Jewish settlements there are considered illegal by most of the international community.

Almost half a million people live in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, alongside 2.8 million Palestinians.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Israel Palestine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Trump calls for Biden to resign over Taliban takeover of...
Trump calls for Biden to resign over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
Six killed, including suspected gunman, in UK shooting
Six killed, including suspected gunman, in UK shooting
Taliban claim to capture Afghanistan's second-largest city Kandahar
Taliban claim to capture Afghanistan’s second-largest city Kandahar
Don’t accept Taliban government without international consensus: Boris Johnson
Don’t accept Taliban government without international consensus: Boris Johnson
Four dead as Malaysian serviceman opens fire at base
Four dead as Malaysian serviceman opens fire at base
Death toll in massive Haiti quake jumps to over 1,200
Death toll in massive Haiti quake jumps to over 1,200
Four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israel forces
Four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israel forces
Iran sees US 'defeat' in Afghanistan as opportunity for peace
Iran sees US ‘defeat’ in Afghanistan as opportunity for peace
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.