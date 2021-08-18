Wednesday, August 18, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Facebook moves to block Taliban’s WhatsApp accounts

Says Taliban is sanctioned as terrorist organization under US law

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Facebook said Tuesday it was blocking WhatsApp accounts linked to the Taliban after the radical Islamic group seized control of Afghanistan and sought to use the messaging service to help it govern.

“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies,” a Facebook spokesperson told AFP.

The Facebook move shut down a WhatsApp hotline the Taliban had set up to receive complaints about violence and looting, according to the Financial Times.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said in an email to AFP that the company is required to follow US sanctions.

“This includes banning accounts that appear to represent themselves as official accounts of the Taliban. We’re seeking more information from relevant US authorities given the evolving situation in Afghanistan,” the company said.

“This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them.”

The news comes with social media platforms facing pressure to block accounts used by the Taliban since the offensive which led to the takeover of the war-ravaged country.

Facebook said it was using “a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context,” to help guide policy.

“Our teams are closely monitoring this situation as it evolves. Facebook does not make decisions about the recognized governmentin any particular country but instead respects the authority of the international community in making these determinations,” Facebook said.

A Taliban spokesman meanwhile criticized Facebook for blocking “freedom of speech” in the country as a result of the crackdown by the US firm. At a news conference streamed online, the Taliban official responded to a question about freedom of expression by saying,

“The question should be asked to those people who are claiming to be promoters of freedom of speech who do not allow publication of all information.. the Facebook company, this question should be asked to them.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghan Taliban Facebook whatsapp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Videos of Taliban fighters having fun go viral
Videos of Taliban fighters having fun go viral
Trump calls for Biden to resign over Taliban takeover of...
Trump calls for Biden to resign over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
Don’t accept Taliban government without international consensus: Boris Johnson
Don’t accept Taliban government without international consensus: Boris Johnson
Six killed, including suspected gunman, in UK shooting
Six killed, including suspected gunman, in UK shooting
Afghanistan campaign was never about nation-building: US President Biden
Afghanistan campaign was never about nation-building: US President Biden
Taliban claim to capture Afghanistan's second-largest city Kandahar
Taliban claim to capture Afghanistan’s second-largest city Kandahar
Escorted by Taliban: India's midnight evacuation from Afghanistan
Escorted by Taliban: India’s midnight evacuation from Afghanistan
Four dead as Malaysian serviceman opens fire at base
Four dead as Malaysian serviceman opens fire at base
Death toll in massive Haiti quake jumps to over 1,200
Death toll in massive Haiti quake jumps to over 1,200
Four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israel forces
Four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israel forces
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.