China approves three-child policy to boost birth rate

China has allowed couples to have up to three children after revising its laws on Friday, BBC has reported.

China had announced the three-child policy in May 2021. It has now been made a law. It is aimed at boosting the birth rate and reducing the burden of raising a child, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The couples will no longer be charged a “social maintenance fee” for having children beyond the limit. The law will encourage local governments to offer parental leave, improve childcare, and increase employment rights for women.

The step has been taken after a census showed a sharp decline in birth rate.

In 2016, China had replaced its decade-long one-child policy with a two-child limit, but it failed to record a sustained increase in births.

The high cost of raising a child in the country has prevented couples from bearing more children too.

