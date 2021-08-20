Friday, August 20, 2021  | 11 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

China approves three-child policy to boost birth rate

Country is facing a sharp decline in births

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago

Photo: AFP

China has allowed couples to have up to three children after revising its laws on Friday, BBC has reported.

China had announced the three-child policy in May 2021. It has now been made a law. It is aimed at boosting the birth rate and reducing the burden of raising a child, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The couples will no longer be charged a “social maintenance fee” for having children beyond the limit. The law will encourage local governments to offer parental leave, improve childcare, and increase employment rights for women.

The step has been taken after a census showed a sharp decline in birth rate.

In 2016, China had replaced its decade-long one-child policy with a two-child limit, but it failed to record a sustained increase in births. 

The high cost of raising a child in the country has prevented couples from bearing more children too.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Videos of Taliban fighters having fun go viral
Videos of Taliban fighters having fun go viral
Trump calls for Biden to resign over Taliban takeover of...
Trump calls for Biden to resign over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
Escorted by Taliban: India's midnight evacuation from Afghanistan
Escorted by Taliban: India’s midnight evacuation from Afghanistan
Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan
Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan
Don’t accept Taliban government without international consensus: Boris Johnson
Don’t accept Taliban government without international consensus: Boris Johnson
Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover
Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover
Afghanistan campaign was never about nation-building: US President Biden
Afghanistan campaign was never about nation-building: US President Biden
Taliban claim to capture Afghanistan's second-largest city Kandahar
Taliban claim to capture Afghanistan’s second-largest city Kandahar
Four dead as Malaysian serviceman opens fire at base
Four dead as Malaysian serviceman opens fire at base
Death toll in massive Haiti quake jumps to over 1,200
Death toll in massive Haiti quake jumps to over 1,200
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.