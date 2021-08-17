Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Afghanistan campaign was never about nation-building: US President Biden

He acknowledged Afghan government collapsed quickly than expected

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

President Joe Biden defended the US pullout from Afghanistan Monday, saying he stood by the policy and that it was time to leave after 20 years of conflict.

“I am president of the United States of America and the buck stops with me,” Biden said in a much-awaited televised address from the White House, after several days of silence on the momentous developments.

As scenes of mayhem unfolded in the Afghan capital, Biden said he was “deeply saddened” by the turn of events — and promised to “speak out” on the rights of women now facing a return to Taliban rule.

But he was steadfast in insisting he did not regret pulling out America’s troops — despite a torrent of criticism of the chaotic end to two decades of US-led military intervention.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.” 

The US leader acknowledged that the Afghan government collapsed more quickly than he expected — and suggested that they had lacked the will to stand up to the Taliban.

“The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated,” Biden said.

“We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future.”

Biden reiterated however that the US national interest in Afghanistan was always principally about preventing terrorist attacks on the US homeland — and that America would continue to “act quickly and decisively” against any terror threat emanating from the country.

“The mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building,” he said.

And the US president issued a stark warning to the Taliban not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of thousands of American diplomats and Afghan translators at the Kabul airport.

“We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan Joe Biden United States
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
US troops withdrawal, us troops in afghanistan, us troops, us troops withdrawal from afghanistan, afghanistan news, afghanistan samaa, afghanistan crisis, afghanistan latest news, afghanistan war, afghanistan taliban, afghan taliban, afghanistan cities under taliban control
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Trump calls for Biden to resign over Taliban takeover of...
Trump calls for Biden to resign over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
Don’t accept Taliban government without international consensus: Boris Johnson
Don’t accept Taliban government without international consensus: Boris Johnson
Six killed, including suspected gunman, in UK shooting
Six killed, including suspected gunman, in UK shooting
Taliban claim to capture Afghanistan's second-largest city Kandahar
Taliban claim to capture Afghanistan’s second-largest city Kandahar
Death toll in massive Haiti quake jumps to over 1,200
Death toll in massive Haiti quake jumps to over 1,200
Four dead as Malaysian serviceman opens fire at base
Four dead as Malaysian serviceman opens fire at base
Afghanistan campaign was never about nation-building: US President Biden
Afghanistan campaign was never about nation-building: US President Biden
Four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israel forces
Four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israel forces
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.