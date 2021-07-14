Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

UK could work with Taliban in Afghan govt: defence secretary

Wallace urges Taliban, government to "bring together Afghanistan"

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A smoke plume rises from houses amid ongoing fight between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in the western city of Qala-i- Naw, the capital of Badghis province, on July 7, 2021. (AFP)

Listen to the story
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Wednesday Britain will work with the Taliban if it enters into a power-sharing government in Afghanistan and respects human rights. “Whatever the government of the day is, provided it adheres to certain international norms, the UK Government will engage with it,” he told the Daily Telegraph. “Just like other governments around the world, if they behave in a way that is seriously against human rights, we will review that relationship. “All peace processes require you to come to terms with the enemy. Sometimes, that's what it is.” Wallace's comments, delivered in an interview with the Telegraph during a visit to the United States, came as the hardline Islamist group has swept through much of Afghanistan in recent months. Related: Taliban claim capturing border crossing with Pakistan It said Wednesday fighters had captured a strategic border crossing along the frontier with Pakistan, continuing gains made since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal from the country after nearly two decades there. The Afghan government now holds little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that must largely be resupplied by air. Wallace urged the two sides to "show leadership and bring together Afghanistan", noting Western countries were engaging with the Taliban through international forums and that there were "lots of views" within it. "If there is a government, and it is a government of both [existing groups and the Taliban] and we have committed to a diplomatic relationship, then that's exactly what it will be," he reiterated. In an assessment likely to divide opinion, Wallace argued the Taliban "desperately" want international recognition in order to unlock financing and support for rebuilding the war-ravaged country. "You don't do that with a terrorist balaclava on," he said. "You have to be a partner for peace otherwise you risk isolation. Isolation led them to where they were last time. "When you're one of the poorest nations on earth you need the help of the international community." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week revealed he was "apprehensive" about Afghanistan's future. Johnson said he hoped "the blood and treasure spent by this country over decades in protecting the people of Afghanistan has not been in vain and the legacy of their efforts is protected." More than 400 British troops died in action in Afghanistan after the country joined the coalition intervention in 2001.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Wednesday Britain will work with the Taliban if it enters into a power-sharing government in Afghanistan and respects human rights.

“Whatever the government of the day is, provided it adheres to certain international norms, the UK Government will engage with it,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“Just like other governments around the world, if they behave in a way that is seriously against human rights, we will review that relationship.

“All peace processes require you to come to terms with the enemy. Sometimes, that’s what it is.”

Wallace’s comments, delivered in an interview with the Telegraph during a visit to the United States, came as the hardline Islamist group has swept through much of Afghanistan in recent months.

Related: Taliban claim capturing border crossing with Pakistan

It said Wednesday fighters had captured a strategic border crossing along the frontier with Pakistan, continuing gains made since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal from the country after nearly two decades there.

The Afghan government now holds little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that must largely be resupplied by air.

Wallace urged the two sides to “show leadership and bring together Afghanistan”, noting Western countries were engaging with the Taliban through international forums and that there were “lots of views” within it.

“If there is a government, and it is a government of both [existing groups and the Taliban] and we have committed to a diplomatic relationship, then that’s exactly what it will be,” he reiterated.

In an assessment likely to divide opinion, Wallace argued the Taliban “desperately” want international recognition in order to unlock financing and support for rebuilding the war-ravaged country.

“You don’t do that with a terrorist balaclava on,” he said.

“You have to be a partner for peace otherwise you risk isolation. Isolation led them to where they were last time.

“When you’re one of the poorest nations on earth you need the help of the international community.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week revealed he was “apprehensive” about Afghanistan’s future.

Johnson said he hoped “the blood and treasure spent by this country over decades in protecting the people of Afghanistan has not been in vain and the legacy of their efforts is protected.”

More than 400 British troops died in action in Afghanistan after the country joined the coalition intervention in 2001.

 
Afghanistan Taliban
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
UK Taliban, UK Taliban sanctions, UK vs Taliban
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 20
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 20
At least 52 dead, 22 injured in COVID-19 hospital fire...
At least 52 dead, 22 injured in COVID-19 hospital fire in Iraq
12 Indian ministers resign in major reshuffle
12 Indian ministers resign in major reshuffle
Afghan troops' account of carrying wounded soldiers to Tajikistan
Afghan troops’ account of carrying wounded soldiers to Tajikistan
Blaze at Dubai port after loud blast under control
Blaze at Dubai port after loud blast under control
Taliban capture key Spin Boldak crossing with Pakistan: spokesperson
Taliban capture key Spin Boldak crossing with Pakistan: spokesperson
Taliban claim to control 85 percent of Afghanistan
Taliban claim to control 85 percent of Afghanistan
Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan's cities
Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan’s cities
Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks
Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks
Three killed, 30 injured in Bangladesh factory fire
Three killed, 30 injured in Bangladesh factory fire
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.