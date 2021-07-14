Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Global

Taliban capture key Spin Boldak crossing with Pakistan: spokesperson

Afghan defence ministry says it is checking developments

Posted: Jul 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Afghan militia forces stand guard at an outpost as they patrol against the Taliban fighters in the Tange Farkhar area of Taloqan in northern Takhar province on July 6, 2021. Photo: AFP

The Taliban said Wednesday they had captured the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak along the frontier with Pakistan, continuing sweeping gains made since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal.

“The (Taliban) Mujahideen have captured an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar,” Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement.

“With this, the important road between (Spin) Boldak and Chaman and Kandahar customs have come under Mujahideen control.”

A Pakistan security source confirmed the insurgents had taken control of the crossing. The Afghan defence ministry said it was checking developments.

“The Taliban has taken control of the Afghan side of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing,” the Pakistani security source told AFP on condition of anonymity. 

“They have raised their flag and removed the Afghan flag.”

The Taliban have launched a widespread offensive across the countryside since early May when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal of troops.

Since then, the insurgents have captured at least three other crossings along the borders with Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

