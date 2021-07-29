Thursday, July 29, 2021  | 18 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Sydney police call for military to enforce lockdown

Stay-at-home orders have failed to reduce new infections

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Police in Australia’s largest city have requested military help to enforce a coronavirus lockdown as infections in Sydney reached a new record Thursday.

Commissioner Mick Fuller said New South Wales police had asked for 300 Australian Defence Force personnel to be deployed “to boost its operational footprint”. 

The city of five million people is in its fifth week of a lockdown that is set to run until the end of August.

Stay-at-home orders have failed to reduce new infections to zero, and compliance has been patchy.

Sydney residents are only allowed to leave their homes for exercise, essential work, medical reasons, and to shop for necessities such as food.

But for weeks, parks and beach promenades have been filled with Sydneysiders drinking coffee and chatting with friends.

Police have increasingly been doling out fines to those violating the restrictions and Fuller said those efforts would be stepped up in the coming days.

Last weekend thousands of people gathered in central Sydney to protest against the measures, and further demonstrations have been mooted.

Police have also requested more powers to shut down businesses that they say are not abiding by rules on social distancing.

On Thursday state premier Gladys Berejiklian warned that the outbreak — which began mid-June when a driver for an international flight crew contracted the virus — is “likely to get worse”.

Officials announced 239 new infections in Sydney, a record for this outbreak, which now totals 2,810 cases.

With under 14 percent of the Australian population vaccinated, many experts have warned that Sydney‘s lockdown could run for months more.

Supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech shots are low and there has been widespread scepticism about the AstraZeneca jab, slowing the vaccine rollout.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sydney
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
India monsoon death toll jumps to 127
India monsoon death toll jumps to 127
Blinken to pay first trip to India amid Afghanistan withdrawal
Blinken to pay first trip to India amid Afghanistan withdrawal
Afghan spy agency arrests four journalists for 'propaganda'
Afghan spy agency arrests four journalists for ‘propaganda’
Taliban controlling 90% of Afghan border is 'absolute lie': govt
Taliban controlling 90% of Afghan border is ‘absolute lie’: govt
Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches
Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches
Gang arrested for 'selling' Covid ICU beds in Peru
Gang arrested for ‘selling’ Covid ICU beds in Peru
Sydney police call for military to enforce lockdown
Sydney police call for military to enforce lockdown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.