Friday, July 9, 2021
Samaa TV
Global

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Azha on July 20

Zil Hajj moon not sighted

Posted: Jul 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

File photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, Gulf News reported. Eidul Azha will be celebrated across the kingdom on July 20, 2021. The Hajj ritual – known as the Day of Arafat – will fall on July 19. The month of Zil Hajj will start in the kingdom from Sunday (July 11). Eidul Azha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS). In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor. In Pakistan, the Ruet-e-Hill committee will meet on July 10 to sight the Zil Hajj moon. According to astronomical parametres, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of July 10, 2021, said the statement issued by the moon sighting committee. The “weather is expected to be fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country”, it added. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that there are fewer chances of the moon being sighted on July 10. If the moon is not sighted, then Zil Hajj will start from July 12 and Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 21. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, Gulf News reported.

Eidul Azha will be celebrated across the kingdom on July 20, 2021. The Hajj ritual – known as the Day of Arafat – will fall on July 19.

The month of Zil Hajj will start in the kingdom from Sunday (July 11).

Eidul Azha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.

In Pakistan, the Ruet-e-Hill committee will meet on July 10 to sight the Zil Hajj moon.

According to astronomical parametres, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of July 10, 2021, said the statement issued by the moon sighting committee. The “weather is expected to be fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country”, it added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that there are fewer chances of the moon being sighted on July 10. If the moon is not sighted, then Zil Hajj will start from July 12 and Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 21.

