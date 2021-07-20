Tuesday, July 20, 2021  | 9 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Rocket attack on Kabul as Afghan president gives Eid speech

Attack coincides with a sweeping Taliban offensive across Afghanistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

At least three rockets landed Tuesday in the Afghan capital ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the interior ministry said.

The rockets, fired at around 8:00 am (0330 GMT), were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the presidential palace and several embassies, including the US mission.

“Today the enemies of Afghanistan launched rocket attacks in different parts of Kabul city,” said interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai.

“All the rockets hit three different parts. Based on our initial information, we have no casualties. Our team is investigating.”

Minutes after the attack, Ghani began an address to the nation in the presence of some of his top officials.

Rockets have been aimed at the palace several times in the past, the last being in December.

The attack coincides with a sweeping Taliban offensive across the country as foreign forces wind up a troop withdrawal scheduled to be complete by August 31.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
kabul
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan over 'security threats': foreign ministry
Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan over ‘security threats’: foreign ministry
At least 52 dead, 22 injured in COVID-19 hospital fire...
At least 52 dead, 22 injured in COVID-19 hospital fire in Iraq
Saudi Arabia hosts vaccinated pilgrims for 2nd downsized hajj
Saudi Arabia hosts vaccinated pilgrims for 2nd downsized hajj
50,000 phone numbers worldwide on list linked to Israeli spyware:...
50,000 phone numbers worldwide on list linked to Israeli spyware: reports
18 killed in India monsoon rains
18 killed in India monsoon rains
Taliban capture key Spin Boldak crossing with Pakistan: spokesperson
Taliban capture key Spin Boldak crossing with Pakistan: spokesperson
Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks
Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks
Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan's cities
Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan’s cities
At least 68 dead in Germany, Belgium storms
At least 68 dead in Germany, Belgium storms
UAE opens Israel embassy after normalisation deal
UAE opens Israel embassy after normalisation deal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.