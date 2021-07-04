Sunday, July 4, 2021  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Kandahar is the birthplace of the Taliban

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

stand guard at a road checkpoint outside Bagram Air Base, after all US and NATO troops left . Photo: AFP

The Taliban have captured a key district in their former bastion of Kandahar after fierce night-time fighting with Afghan government forces, officials said Sunday, sending scores of families fleeing from the area.

The insurgents have pressed on with their campaign to capture territory across Afghanistan’s rural areas since early May when the US military began its final pullout of troops from the violence-wracked country.

The fall of Panjwai district in the southern province of Kandahar comes just two days after US and NATO forces vacated their main Bagram Air Base near Kabul, from where they led operations for two decades against the Taliban and their Al-Qaeda allies.

Over the years, the Taliban and Afghan forces have regularly clashed in and around Panjwai, with the insurgents aiming to seize it given its proximity to Kandahar city, the provincial capital.

The leader of the Taliban, Hibatullah Akhundzada, hails from Panjwai.

The province of Kandahar is the birthplace of the Taliban, who went on to rule Afghanistan with a harsh version of Islamic sharia law until being overthrown by a US-led invasion in 2001.

Panjwai district governor Hasti Mohammad said Afghan forces and the Taliban clashed during the night, resulting in government forces retreating from the area.

“The Taliban have captured the district police headquarters and governor’s office building,” he told AFP.

Kandahar provincial council head Sayed Jan Khakriwal confirmed the fall of Panjwai, but accused government forces of “intentionally withdrawing”.

‘Taliban don’t want peace’

Scores of families of Panjwai fled their homes after the Taliban captured the district, an AFP correspondent reported.

“The Taliban fired on our car as I was fleeing with my family. At least five bullets hit my car,” Giran, a resident of Panjwai told AFP as he took refuge in Kandahar city.

“The Taliban are on top of the mountains and firing at any moving vehicles. The Taliban don’t want peace.”

Assadullah, a commander of border police in the area, said it was only the police force that was fighting against the insurgents.

“The army and the commandos who have better military equipment are not fighting at all,” he said.

Panjwai is the fifth district in Kandahar province to fall to the insurgents in recent weeks.

Fighting has raged across several provinces of Afghanistan and the Taliban claim to have seized more than 100 out of nearly 400 districts in the country.

Afghan officials dispute the claims but acknowledge that government troops have retreated from some districts. It is difficult to independently verify the situation.

The exit of foreign troops from Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul, has fuelled concerns the insurgents will ramp up their campaign to capture new territory.

Bagram Air Base has great military and symbolic significance, with foreign forces previously stationed there offering vital air support in the fight against the insurgents.

Experts say that one of the main reasons for government forces to lose dozens of districts is the lack of US air support in recent weeks.

Afghan authorities who have taken control of Bagram Air Base say they will use it to fight terrorism, and have already re-activated its radar system.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghan Taliban
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE places more restrictions on unvaccinated people
UAE places more restrictions on unvaccinated people
Nude Australian sunbathers rescued, fined after deer run-in
Nude Australian sunbathers rescued, fined after deer run-in
US troops leave Afghanistan's biggest Bagram airbase after two decades
US troops leave Afghanistan’s biggest Bagram airbase after two decades
Pro-Iran militias attack US base in Syria after air strikes
Pro-Iran militias attack US base in Syria after air strikes
Mexico top court decriminalizes recreational marijuana use
Mexico top court decriminalizes recreational marijuana use
Pentagon says air strikes in Iraq, Syria targeted Iran-backed militias
Pentagon says air strikes in Iraq, Syria targeted Iran-backed militias
Covid cases in Europe up again after 10 weeks
Covid cases in Europe up again after 10 weeks
Cyberattack hits hundreds of US businesses
Cyberattack hits hundreds of US businesses
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld passes away
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld passes away
Covid-19 curbs reimposed in Moscow as Asia-Pacific outbreaks flare
Covid-19 curbs reimposed in Moscow as Asia-Pacific outbreaks flare
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.