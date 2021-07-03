Saturday, July 3, 2021  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Facebook tests alerting users to extremist posts

Social media under pressure to stop content which promotes violence

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

A Facebook test of pop-up boxes asking people whether they think friends are becoming extremists raised concerns Friday among US conservatives who felt their voices might be stifled.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in a Twitter exchange that the alerts sprang from an initiative at the social network to combat violent extremism and dangerous organizations.

“Redirect Initiative” features are intended to route people using hate- or violence-related search terms toward resources, education or outreach groups aimed at more harmonious outcomes, according to Facebook.

For example, Facebook said that searches related to white supremacy in the United States get directed to a Life After Hate group that provides crisis intervention.

Images of the alerts shared on Twitter showed messages asking whether users were worried someone they knew was becoming an extremist or if they had been exposed to extremist content.

People could opt to click on a link to “get support” or simply close the pop-up box.

Virginia state politician Nicholas Freitas, a Republican, was among those who shared an image of the Facebook alert on Twitter.

“I have a real concern that some leftist technocrats are creating an Orwellian environment where people are being arbitrarily silenced or banned for saying something the ‘thought police’ doesn’t like,” Freitas said in the post.

Facebook and other online platforms have been under pressure to stop the spread of misinformation and posts leading to real-world violence.

The social media giant recently beefed up automated tools to assist group moderators striving to keep exchanges civil in a time of clashing viewpoints.

Automated systems at Facebook check for posts in groups and news feeds that violate the platform’s rules about what content is acceptable.

Facebook in June banned former US president Donald Trump for two years, saying he deserved the maximum punishment for violating platform rules over a deadly attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.

Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after posting a video during the attack by his fired-up supporters challenging his election loss, in which he told them: “We love you, you’re very special.”

The punishment was effective from January 7, when Trump was booted off the social media giant, and came after Facebook’s independent oversight board said the indefinite ban imposed initially should be reviewed.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a post.

Facebook also said it will no longer give politicians blanket immunity for deceptive or abusive content based on their comments being newsworthy.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Facebook
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
facebook, facebook controversy, facebook extremist, social media extremism, social media content, social media violence,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
UAE places more restrictions on unvaccinated people
UAE places more restrictions on unvaccinated people
Nude Australian sunbathers rescued, fined after deer run-in
Nude Australian sunbathers rescued, fined after deer run-in
US troops leave Afghanistan's biggest Bagram airbase after two decades
US troops leave Afghanistan’s biggest Bagram airbase after two decades
Mexico top court decriminalizes recreational marijuana use
Mexico top court decriminalizes recreational marijuana use
Pro-Iran militias attack US base in Syria after air strikes
Pro-Iran militias attack US base in Syria after air strikes
Cartel shootout leaves 18 dead in Mexico
Cartel shootout leaves 18 dead in Mexico
Pentagon says air strikes in Iraq, Syria targeted Iran-backed militias
Pentagon says air strikes in Iraq, Syria targeted Iran-backed militias
Covid cases in Europe up again after 10 weeks
Covid cases in Europe up again after 10 weeks
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld passes away
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld passes away
Cyberattack hits hundreds of US businesses
Cyberattack hits hundreds of US businesses
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.