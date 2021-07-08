Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Blaze at Dubai port after loud blast under control

No casualties reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
A fire that broke out on a container ship in Dubai's main port following an explosion has been brought under control with no casualties reported, the emirate's media office said Thursday. At least three residents in the area of the blast, the cause of which remains unknown, reported windows and doors in their homes were shaken as a result of the incident. "A fire caused by an explosion within a container onboard a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no casualties have been reported," the Dubai Media Office wrote on Twitter. The vessel had been preparing to dock, the office added in another post. The post was accompanied by a video of firefighters tackling the blaze on a large vessel stacked with containers, identical except for their logos, as the flames scattered detritus over the quayside. Dubai police said three of the 130 containers on the ship held flammable materials and that there was 14 crew on board. An AFP correspondent at the scene said there was a helicopter circling overhead as smoke rose from the tightly secured facility.     The port is capable of handling aircraft carriers and was the US Navy's busiest port of call outside of the United States in 2017, according to the US Congressional Research Service. The port authority said it was "taking all necessary measures to ensure the normal movement of ships in the port continues without any disruption", according to the Dubai Media Office. Such events are a rarity in the ultra-secure Gulf emirate, one of seven that make up the wealthy United Arab Emirates. 'Saw the windows shaking' "I was outside on my balcony. My friend saw something yellow coming (like) the sun. I took the picture and after (there was) a sound," said intern Clemence Lefaix, who is staying near the blast site, and posted a photo of bright orange light against the night sky in front of apartment buildings. A resident of Dubai's Marina district, close to the Jebel Ali port, told AFP they "saw the windows shaking". "I have been living here for 15 years and this is the first time I've seen and heard this," they said.  There are 8,000 companies based at the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) which contributed 23 percent of Dubai's gross domestic product last year. It is the Middle East's largest trade zone. The glitzy Gulf emirate of Dubai transformed itself over 50 years from a sleepy port town to a regional travel, trade, and financial services centre. The city-state is now home to more than three million people, mostly foreigners, compared with only 15,000 inhabitants in the 1950s. Unlike Abu Dhabi, the leading member of the UAE that sits on a large wealth of petroleum, Dubai has dwindling oil resources and has worked to develop non-oil industries, diversifying into services. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A fire that broke out on a container ship in Dubai’s main port following an explosion has been brought under control with no casualties reported, the emirate’s media office said Thursday.

At least three residents in the area of the blast, the cause of which remains unknown, reported windows and doors in their homes were shaken as a result of the incident.

“A fire caused by an explosion within a container onboard a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no casualties have been reported,” the Dubai Media Office wrote on Twitter.

The vessel had been preparing to dock, the office added in another post.

The post was accompanied by a video of firefighters tackling the blaze on a large vessel stacked with containers, identical except for their logos, as the flames scattered detritus over the quayside.

Dubai police said three of the 130 containers on the ship held flammable materials and that there was 14 crew on board.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said there was a helicopter circling overhead as smoke rose from the tightly secured facility.    

The port is capable of handling aircraft carriers and was the US Navy’s busiest port of call outside of the United States in 2017, according to the US Congressional Research Service.

The port authority said it was “taking all necessary measures to ensure the normal movement of ships in the port continues without any disruption”, according to the Dubai Media Office.

Such events are a rarity in the ultra-secure Gulf emirate, one of seven that make up the wealthy United Arab Emirates.

‘Saw the windows shaking’

“I was outside on my balcony. My friend saw something yellow coming (like) the sun. I took the picture and after (there was) a sound,” said intern Clemence Lefaix, who is staying near the blast site, and posted a photo of bright orange light against the night sky in front of apartment buildings.

A resident of Dubai’s Marina district, close to the Jebel Ali port, told AFP they “saw the windows shaking”.

“I have been living here for 15 years and this is the first time I’ve seen and heard this,” they said. 

There are 8,000 companies based at the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) which contributed 23 percent of Dubai’s gross domestic product last year. It is the Middle East’s largest trade zone.

The glitzy Gulf emirate of Dubai transformed itself over 50 years from a sleepy port town to a regional travel, trade, and financial services centre.

The city-state is now home to more than three million people, mostly foreigners, compared with only 15,000 inhabitants in the 1950s.

Unlike Abu Dhabi, the leading member of the UAE that sits on a large wealth of petroleum, Dubai has dwindling oil resources and has worked to develop non-oil industries, diversifying into services.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Blast dubai
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
dubai fire, dubai blast. dubai airport
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
US troops leave Afghanistan's biggest Bagram airbase after two decades
US troops leave Afghanistan’s biggest Bagram airbase after two decades
Saudi Arabia suspends UAE flights due to virus variant
Saudi Arabia suspends UAE flights due to virus variant
Will I be alive tomorrow?: Afghan woman photographer under threat
Will I be alive tomorrow?: Afghan woman photographer under threat
Pope Francis undergoes colon operation: Vatican
Pope Francis undergoes colon operation: Vatican
Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district
Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district
Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran
Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran
Kate Middleton in self-isolation after coronavirus contact: royals
Kate Middleton in self-isolation after coronavirus contact: royals
12 Indian ministers resign in major reshuffle
12 Indian ministers resign in major reshuffle
Cyberattack hits hundreds of US businesses
Cyberattack hits hundreds of US businesses
Covid cases in Europe up again after 10 weeks
Covid cases in Europe up again after 10 weeks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.