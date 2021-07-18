Sunday, July 18, 2021  | 7 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan over ‘security threats’: foreign ministry

Move comes after envoy's daughter was assaulted in Islamabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

File photo: Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil. (Twitter/@NajibAlikhil)

Afghanistan said Sunday it was recalling its ambassador to Islamabad and other senior diplomats over “security threats” after the top envoy’s daughter was briefly kidnapped in the Pakistani capital this week.

While few details have been released about the incident, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said Silsila Alikhil was abducted for several hours on Friday by unknown individuals and “severely tortured”.

“Following the abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan have recalled the Afghan envoy and other senior diplomats from Islamabad back to Kabul until all the security threats are removed,” the foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday, demanding the arrest and prosecution of the kidnappers.

Related: Afghan ambassador’s daughter assaulted in Islamabad

Alikhil was on her way home in Islamabad when she was kidnapped, the ministry had said Saturday, adding that she was under medical care in hospital after being released.

Later, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said that she had been assaulted in her car, adding the security of the ambassador and his family had been tightened.

An Afghan delegation will visit Pakistan to assess the situation after which “more steps will be taken,” Afghanistan’s foreign ministry added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Afghanistan ambassador daughter, Afghanistan ambassador daughter kidnapped, Afghanistan ambassador daughter in Pakistan, Afghanistan ambassador Islamabad
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
At least 52 dead, 22 injured in COVID-19 hospital fire...
At least 52 dead, 22 injured in COVID-19 hospital fire in Iraq
Saudi Arabia hosts vaccinated pilgrims for 2nd downsized hajj
Saudi Arabia hosts vaccinated pilgrims for 2nd downsized hajj
Taliban capture key Spin Boldak crossing with Pakistan: spokesperson
Taliban capture key Spin Boldak crossing with Pakistan: spokesperson
Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks
Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks
Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan's cities
Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan’s cities
At least 68 dead in Germany, Belgium storms
At least 68 dead in Germany, Belgium storms
UAE opens Israel embassy after normalisation deal
UAE opens Israel embassy after normalisation deal
UK could work with Taliban in Afghan govt: defence secretary
UK could work with Taliban in Afghan govt: defence secretary
18 killed in India monsoon rains
18 killed in India monsoon rains
Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan's cities
Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan’s cities
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.