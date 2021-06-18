Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

US makes Juneteenth, marking end of slavery, a federal holiday

The occasion will be marked on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The United States on Thursday designated Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country, as a federal holiday, with President Joe Biden urging Americans “to learn from our history.”

Most US states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or commemorate the day, but the bill made June 19 the 12th federal holiday — and the first new one in 38 years.

The date has taken on renewed resonance in recent years with millions of Americans confronting the country’s living legacy of racial injustice.

“This is a day of profound weight and profound power, and to remember the moral stain and the terrible toll that slavery took on the country, and continues to take — what I’ve long called America’s original sin,” Biden said.

He hailed the country’s “extraordinary capacity to heal and to hope and to emerge from those painful moments and a bitter, bitter version of ourselves.”

The bipartisan measure cleared the Senate by unanimous consent on Tuesday after one Republican in the chamber ended his objection, and the House of Representatives passed it in a 415-14 vote on Wednesday.

“All Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history and celebrate progress and grapple with the distance we’ve come but (also) the distance that we have to travel,” Biden told activists and politicians gathered at the White House.

Among those present was campaigner Opal Lee, 94, known as the grandmother of Juneteenth, who sat in the front row. Vice President Kamala Harris held her hand as Biden signed the act and handed her a commemorative pen.

Juneteenth National Independence Day is held on June 19 to celebrate the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans learned that they were free.

A Union Army general in Galveston, Texas — where president Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1862 had yet to be enforced nearly three years later — announced that slavery was abolished in Texas and across the country.

June 19 falls on a Saturday this year, and will be marked on Friday.

Juneteenth last year came against a backdrop of protests fueled by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The officer has since been convicted of murder.

Major US companies including Nike and Twitter announced in 2020 they were making Juneteenth a paid holiday for employees.

The United States on Thursday designated Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country, as a federal holiday, with President Joe Biden urging Americans “to learn from our history.”

Most US states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or commemorate the day, but the bill made June 19 the 12th federal holiday — and the first new one in 38 years.

The date has taken on renewed resonance in recent years with millions of Americans confronting the country’s living legacy of racial injustice.

“This is a day of profound weight and profound power, and to remember the moral stain and the terrible toll that slavery took on the country, and continues to take — what I’ve long called America’s original sin,” Biden said.

He hailed the country’s “extraordinary capacity to heal and to hope and to emerge from those painful moments and a bitter, bitter version of ourselves.”

The bipartisan measure cleared the Senate by unanimous consent on Tuesday after one Republican in the chamber ended his objection, and the House of Representatives passed it in a 415-14 vote on Wednesday.

“All Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history and celebrate progress and grapple with the distance we’ve come but (also) the distance that we have to travel,” Biden told activists and politicians gathered at the White House.

Among those present was campaigner Opal Lee, 94, known as the grandmother of Juneteenth, who sat in the front row. Vice President Kamala Harris held her hand as Biden signed the act and handed her a commemorative pen.

Juneteenth National Independence Day is held on June 19 to celebrate the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans learned that they were free.

A Union Army general in Galveston, Texas — where president Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1862 had yet to be enforced nearly three years later — announced that slavery was abolished in Texas and across the country.

June 19 falls on a Saturday this year, and will be marked on Friday.

Juneteenth last year came against a backdrop of protests fueled by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The officer has since been convicted of murder.

Major US companies including Nike and Twitter announced in 2020 they were making Juneteenth a paid holiday for employees.

The United States on Thursday designated Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country, as a federal holiday, with President Joe Biden urging Americans “to learn from our history.”

Most US states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or commemorate the day, but the bill made June 19 the 12th federal holiday — and the first new one in 38 years.

The date has taken on renewed resonance in recent years with millions of Americans confronting the country’s living legacy of racial injustice.

“This is a day of profound weight and profound power, and to remember the moral stain and the terrible toll that slavery took on the country, and continues to take — what I’ve long called America’s original sin,” Biden said.

He hailed the country’s “extraordinary capacity to heal and to hope and to emerge from those painful moments and a bitter, bitter version of ourselves.”

The bipartisan measure cleared the Senate by unanimous consent on Tuesday after one Republican in the chamber ended his objection, and the House of Representatives passed it in a 415-14 vote on Wednesday.

“All Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history and celebrate progress and grapple with the distance we’ve come but (also) the distance that we have to travel,” Biden told activists and politicians gathered at the White House.

Among those present was campaigner Opal Lee, 94, known as the grandmother of Juneteenth, who sat in the front row. Vice President Kamala Harris held her hand as Biden signed the act and handed her a commemorative pen.

Juneteenth National Independence Day is held on June 19 to celebrate the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans learned that they were free.

A Union Army general in Galveston, Texas — where president Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1862 had yet to be enforced nearly three years later — announced that slavery was abolished in Texas and across the country.

June 19 falls on a Saturday this year, and will be marked on Friday.

Juneteenth last year came against a backdrop of protests fueled by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The officer has since been convicted of murder.

Major US companies including Nike and Twitter announced in 2020 they were making Juneteenth a paid holiday for employees.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
Juneteenth slavery United States
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
juneteenth, america, slavery, american slavery, civil war, union, confederates, juneteenth 2021, juneteenth meaning, juneteenth holiday, juneteenth federal holiday, juneteenth facts, juneteenth history, abraham lincoln,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi among the world's 10 least liveable cities
Karachi among the world’s 10 least liveable cities
Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canadian Muslims
Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canadian Muslims
Spanish man jailed for 15 years for killing, eating mum
Spanish man jailed for 15 years for killing, eating mum
Taliban says security of airports, embassies to be 'Afghan responsibility'
Taliban says security of airports, embassies to be ‘Afghan responsibility’
Man with 39 wives dies in India
Man with 39 wives dies in India
Netanyahu defeat brings relief, if no policy shift, for Biden
Netanyahu defeat brings relief, if no policy shift, for Biden
Putin and Biden won't be friends but see path together
Putin and Biden won’t be friends but see path together
Indian baby found in box floating on Ganges
Indian baby found in box floating on Ganges
Five polio vaccinators shot dead in Afghanistan
Five polio vaccinators shot dead in Afghanistan
Four polio vaccinators shot dead in Afghanistan
Four polio vaccinators shot dead in Afghanistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.