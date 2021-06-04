UK allows direct flights from Qatar, UAE from June 8

The United Kingdom has allowed direct flights from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from June 8, it announced Friday.

But these flights must arrive at dedicated terminals at Heathrow and Birmingham airports, the British government said on its website.

Different requirements may apply for arrivals into Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, it added.

The development comes as the government moves to ease coronavirus restrictions across the UK.

