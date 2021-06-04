Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

UK allows direct flights from Qatar, UAE from June 8

They must arrive at dedicated Heathrow, Birmingham terminals

Posted: Jun 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Passengers wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, walk through the arrivals hall after landing at at Terminal Two of London Heathrow Airport in west London, on May 9, 2020. - Britain could introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for international arrivals to stem the spread of coronavirus as part of its plan to ease the lockdown, an airline association said Saturday, sparking alarm in an industry already badly hit by the global pandemic. Photo: AFP

The United Kingdom has allowed direct flights from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from June 8, it announced Friday.

But these flights must arrive at dedicated terminals at Heathrow and Birmingham airports, the British government said on its website.

Different requirements may apply for arrivals into Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, it added.

The development comes as the government moves to ease coronavirus restrictions across the UK.

Find out what you can and cannot do as long as these restrictions are in place.

