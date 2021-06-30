Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

UAE places more restrictions on unvaccinated people

Fresh safety protocols will come into effect from August 20

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The UAE capital Abu Dhabi said it will allow only vaccinated people in many public places, including schools, malls and restaurants, from August 20 in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The city announced a colour-coded system on its health app which details testing and vaccination history earlier this month.

Those with “green” status are allowed more freedom of movement in Abu Dhabi, with a list of restricted places such as public beaches already announced earlier this month.

“The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved allowing entry into a number of public places for only those vaccinated, effective from Friday, August 20,” it said Monday.

Unvaccinated people will be kept out of shopping malls, restaurants, retail stores, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, hotel resorts, museums and parks, as well as universities, schools and nurseries.

But they will still be allowed into smaller supermarkets and pharmacies.

“The decision is in line with the emirate’s strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” the committee said, adding new measures do not apply to children under 15 and those exempt from vaccination — including pregnant women and individuals with medical conditions.

The United Arab Emirates — which has mounted an intensive Covid vaccination campaign that has produced some of the highest inoculation rates globally — warned in April that those who remained unvaccinated would face restrictions on their movement.

It has so far recorded more than 631,000 cases, including 1,807 deaths.

The latest rules come as Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, move towards more stringent restrictions on those who have not been inoculated.

Kuwait has said it will only allow fully vaccinated foreigners to enter the country and only its inoculated citizens to travel abroad from August 1.

And since last Sunday, only vaccinated people are allowed in to large Kuwaiti shopping malls, gyms and restaurants.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has said vaccination against Covid-19 will be mandatory from August 1 to enter any government and private establishments as well as to use public transport.

It will also be required to enter any education institutions.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 United Arab Emirates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
UAE covid 19 restrictions, United Arab Emirates, UAE covid cases, UAE covid travel, travel restrictions,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
WHO spots problems at Sputnik V vaccine plant
WHO spots problems at Sputnik V vaccine plant
Nude Australian sunbathers rescued, fined after deer run-in
Nude Australian sunbathers rescued, fined after deer run-in
Taliban's Afghanistan takeover not inevitable: US experts
Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover not inevitable: US experts
US seizes Iranian news websites including Press TV, Al-Alam
US seizes Iranian news websites including Press TV, Al-Alam
India’s Modi wants new delimitations in occupied Kashmir before elections
India’s Modi wants new delimitations in occupied Kashmir before elections
Mexico top court decriminalizes recreational marijuana use
Mexico top court decriminalizes recreational marijuana use
Pro-Iran militias attack US base in Syria after air strikes
Pro-Iran militias attack US base in Syria after air strikes
Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani meets Biden as US exit looms
Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani meets Biden as US exit looms
Cartel shootout leaves 18 dead in Mexico
Cartel shootout leaves 18 dead in Mexico
Pentagon says air strikes in Iraq, Syria targeted Iran-backed militias
Pentagon says air strikes in Iraq, Syria targeted Iran-backed militias
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.