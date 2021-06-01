Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Two Iran fighter pilots killed in accident: state media

Cause of accident is being investigated

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

The "Kowsar" domestic fighter jet, a fourth-generation fighter, with "advanced avionics" and multi-purpose radar. (File photo: AFP)

Listen to the story
Two Iranian fighter jet pilots were killed Tuesday in an accident at a military airbase in the southwest of the country, state media reported. The accident happened before the F-5 plane they were in took off from the base in Dezful, the city's governor Ali Farahmandpour was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA. The airbase was closed off and the cause of the accident, initially described as "technical", was being investigated, he added. Farahmandpour said there was no "air accident or crash" and that further details on what happened would be made public after the investigation, according to state television's website. Iran's armed forces still mainly use aircraft purchased before the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution, with years of international sanctions making it increasingly difficult to purchase parts for maintenance.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Two Iranian fighter jet pilots were killed Tuesday in an accident at a military airbase in the southwest of the country, state media reported.

The accident happened before the F-5 plane they were in took off from the base in Dezful, the city’s governor Ali Farahmandpour was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

The airbase was closed off and the cause of the accident, initially described as “technical”, was being investigated, he added.

Farahmandpour said there was no “air accident or crash” and that further details on what happened would be made public after the investigation, according to state television’s website.

Iran’s armed forces still mainly use aircraft purchased before the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, with years of international sanctions making it increasingly difficult to purchase parts for maintenance.

 
Iran pilots
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Man dies trapped inside dinosaur statue in Spain
Man dies trapped inside dinosaur statue in Spain
Hackers interrupt Israeli TV broadcast with pro-Palestine message
Hackers interrupt Israeli TV broadcast with pro-Palestine message
Cereal offender? Police probe Finland PM's breakfast bill
Cereal offender? Police probe Finland PM’s breakfast bill
Indian YouTuber arrested over flying dog
Indian YouTuber arrested over flying dog
Taliban warn Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases
Taliban warn Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases
Cyclone Yaas batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
Cyclone Yaas batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
Israel FM in Egypt for Gaza 'permanent ceasefire'
Israel FM in Egypt for Gaza ‘permanent ceasefire’
Saudi minister defends volume limit on mosque loudspeakers
Saudi minister defends volume limit on mosque loudspeakers
Malaysia scrambles jets to intercept Chinese military planes
Malaysia scrambles jets to intercept Chinese military planes
Pandemic won't be over until 70% are vaccinated: WHO official
Pandemic won’t be over until 70% are vaccinated: WHO official
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.