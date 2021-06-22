Tuesday, June 22, 2021  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Three Muslims lynched in India on suspicion of cattle theft

Nobody has been arrested yet

Posted: Jun 22, 2021
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

File photo: AFP

Listen to the story
A mob lynched three Muslim men in Indian state of Tripura after accusing them of stealing cattle, Indian media reported Tuesday. According to the Wire, people stopped a vehicle carrying five cattle in Namanjoypara. A police official said the villagers in the area detained the men and thrashed them to death. The deceased were identified as Jayed Hossain, Bilal Miah and Saiful Islam. Police have registered two separate cases against unidentified miscreants but nobody has been arrested yet. Mob violence has increased in India since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014. In May, a Muslim man was beaten to death in Haryana while he was returning home after buying medicines. His family said Asif was lynched by a mob and was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram. Two of his cousins were injured in the attack too.
