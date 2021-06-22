Three Muslims lynched in India on suspicion of cattle theft

A mob lynched three Muslim men in Indian state of Tripura after accusing them of stealing cattle, Indian media reported Tuesday.

According to the Wire, people stopped a vehicle carrying five cattle in Namanjoypara. A police official said the villagers in the area detained the men and thrashed them to death.

The deceased were identified as Jayed Hossain, Bilal Miah and Saiful Islam.

Police have registered two separate cases against unidentified miscreants but nobody has been arrested yet.

Mob violence has increased in India since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014.

In May, a Muslim man was beaten to death in Haryana while he was returning home after buying medicines. His family said Asif was lynched by a mob and was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram. Two of his cousins were injured in the attack too.